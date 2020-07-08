UrduPoint.com
Local Administration To Seal Seven More Areas In Lahore

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 12:40 PM

Local administration to seal seven more areas in Lahore

Wapda Town, EME Society, Green Town and Chungi Amar Sadhu Bazar are areas to be sealed by the local administration tonight to control spread of Coronavirus.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 8th, 2020) The district administration sealed seven more areas of the provincial capital under the government’s smart lockdown policy to control spread of Coronavirus here on Wednesday.

The district administration decided to seal more Coronavirus hotspots in Lahore to prevent further spread of the virus.

The areas would be sealed after 12:00am tonight include WAPDA Town, EME, Green Town and Chungi Amar Sadhu Main Bazar.

The local administration also decided to impose selective lockdownin Johar Town and Township. A2 block in Township, Johar Town C Block would also be put under strict lockdown.

These areas would remain under restriction on movement for a week and only shops relating to grocery, medical stores and milk would remain open in these areas.

It may be mentioned here the number of confirmed coronavirus cases surged to 237,849 in Pakistan on Wednesday, while the death toll stands at 4922.

