Local govt deptt conducts one day training workshop

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :On the direction of Additional Chief Secretary Local Government Punjab Tahir Khurshid, a training workshop was held at Jinnah Town Hall Lahore in which guidance was given regarding digitization of annual development programme.

The workshop was attended by officers concerned of local bodies of Lahore, Sheikhupura, Kasur and Nankana Sahib districts and Deputy Commissioner's Offices.

Management Information System (MIS) Manager Muhammad Adnan, Project Director Rizwan Sarfraz, PITB Senior Manager Maryam Zeb and Project Coordinator Arsalan Aziz explained how to upload data to the Annual Development Programme Management Information System (ADPMIS) portal.

Meanwhile, ACS Tahir Khurshid said that the use of IT was indispensable for the modern requirements of the new local government system. "Through Information and Communication technology we are making the local government department paperless and increasing its efficiency", he added.

He directed the officers to diligently enhance their skills and abilities by undergoing IT training.

Tahir Khurshid said that the use of IT would improve speed and quality of public services.

He anticipated that the Punjab's new local government system would bring about change at the villageand neighborhood level.