Local Holiday Declared In Attock On Thursday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 25, 2025 | 11:20 PM

Local holiday declared in Attock on Thursday

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Attock, Rao Atif Raza, has announced a local holiday in the district on Thursday, October 28, to commemorate the annual Urs (death anniversary) of renowned Sufi saint Hazrat Sakhi Sultan in Attock Khurd.

According to APP correspondent, all government offices and educational institutions under the administrative control of the district government, except essential services, will remain closed on Thursday.

The notification was issued to observe the annual event, which is held every year.

APP/nsi/378

