Local Holiday Declared In Attock On Thursday
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 25, 2025 | 11:20 PM
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Attock, Rao Atif Raza, has announced a local holiday in the district on Thursday, October 28, to commemorate the annual Urs (death anniversary) of renowned Sufi saint Hazrat Sakhi Sultan in Attock Khurd.
According to APP correspondent, all government offices and educational institutions under the administrative control of the district government, except essential services, will remain closed on Thursday.
The notification was issued to observe the annual event, which is held every year.
APP/nsi/378
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..
UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AJK President ratifies University of Haveli Act4 minutes ago
-
SSUET Chancellor presents award to co-organizer of CIO Summit-20254 minutes ago
-
Civil, military leadership determine to take country forward: Rana4 minutes ago
-
Local holiday declared in Attock on Thursday4 minutes ago
-
PFA cracks down on unhygienic meat in Chiniot4 minutes ago
-
High flood expected in River Ravi at Jassar following Indian water release warning:NDMA14 minutes ago
-
Federal Govt. mobilizing all resources for flood victims: Amir Muqam14 minutes ago
-
Opposition MPAs on reserved seats refuse to take oath again, stage walkout24 minutes ago
-
Overseas Pakistanis are pillars of national progress: Governor Kundi34 minutes ago
-
Secretary directs immediate action against unauthorized development in a private housing scheme34 minutes ago
-
Truck driver arrested, booked for killing cop in accident44 minutes ago
-
MPAs in KP Assembly for resolution of problems through negotiations54 minutes ago