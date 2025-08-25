SSUET Chancellor presents award to co-organizer of CIO Summit-2025

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology Chancellor Muhammad Akbar Ali Khan has presented award to co-organizer of the 2nd edition of the World CIO Sumit-2025, Syed Abdul Qadir.

According to SSUET spokesman, the chief guest of the recently held summit was Chancellor of Sir Syed University while prominent personalities including Chancellors of other universities were also present on the occasion.

Over 60 alumni, predominantly SSUETians, participated in the summit themed “Dawn of a New Decade.”

A significant number of SSUETians attended the recent international conference, showcasing the university’s strong alumni presence and influence worldwide. Approximately 100 SSUET alumni participated in the event, highlighting the global reach and impact of the institution’s graduates.