Opposition MPAs on reserved seats refuse to take oath again, stage walkout

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) The opposition members elected on reserved seats here Monday refused to take oath again and walked out of KP Assembly.

On Monday, a session of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Speaker Suraiya Bibi. After the recitation of the Holy Quran, the Deputy Speaker informed the House that a session had been convened on July 20 for the oath-taking of members, but due to a lack of quorum, the session had to be adjourned.

Following this, the Election Commission issued a notification, and the Peshawar High Court directed the Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in writing. Consequently, the Governor administered the oath to members elected on reserved seats on the same day. This move was challenged in the Peshawar High Court by the Speaker of the Provincial Assembly.

The Advocate General requested the court to allow the members to take the oath again, which the court approved. On this occasion, Deputy Speaker Suraiya Bibi directed the members to take the oath.

However, Opposition Leader Dr. Ibadullah stated that there are no outsiders in the House—all members have already taken the oath under Article 255(2), and have since been participating in official sessions and legislation.

He added that even during the July 20 session, it was stated that the oath should be administered within the Assembly itself, but a planned disruption was made by pointing out the lack of quorum.

Later, under the Peshawar High Court's directive, the Governor administered the oath to the members.

He said, "We will not become part of this process and are walking out of the Assembly session." Following this, the opposition staged a walkout from the session for two minutes.

During this time, Deputy Speaker Suraiya Bibi stated that administering the oath to assembly members is part of the agenda in compliance with court orders. She added that the opposition’s stance would be presented in court.

Meanwhile, speaking to the media before the session, Opposition Leader Dr. Ibadullah said that even if the Speaker calls for the oath, no one will take it, because the Governor had already administered the oath under the orders of the Chief Justice of the Peshawar High Court. This authority was granted under Article 255 through the 26th Constitutional Amendment.

He further stated that if the Speaker was not satisfied with the oath taken on July 20, then the Assembly staff should not have been sent to the Governor House. In fact, it was the Assembly staff who administered the oath to the new members based on the roll of members. Taking the oath again would mean invalidating the Senate elections and Assembly proceedings.