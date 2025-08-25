AJK President Ratifies University Of Haveli Act
Muhammad Irfan Published August 25, 2025 | 11:20 PM
MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 25th Aug, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry, has formally ratified the "University of Haveli Act", terming it a significant milestone for the promotion of higher education across the state.
In his message to the people of Haveli, issued on Monday, the AJK State President, also Chancellor of public-sector universities in AJK, said he was pleased to have fulfilled the promise he made to them, AJK President office said on Monday.
“I have issued instructions to the concerned institutions for the establishment of Haveli University,” he said, adding that all available resources would be utilized to begin educational activities at the university soon.
Extending his heartfelt felicitations to the people of Haveli, the AJK President expressed the hope that the new university would play a vital role in advancing higher education in the region.
APP/ahr/378
