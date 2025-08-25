Truck driver arrested, booked for killing cop in accident

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) The Hyderabad police have arrested and booked a truck driver who allegedly killed a traffic police official in Hyderabad on August 24 in a road accident in Hali road area.

The police informed that the truck driver Khayal Khan who had escaped after fatally injuring the martyred cop Noor Muhammad Aiwan, who was 40 years old, had been arrested.

An FIR had also been lodged at Hali road police station on the state's complaint, nominating the driver.