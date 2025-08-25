PFA cracks down on unhygienic meat in Chiniot

(@FahadShabbir)

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA)'s food safety teams conducted late-night and early-morning raids in Chiniot's rural areas, recovering slaughtered sick animals.

According to APP correspondent, the butcher escaped, but 580 kilograms of unhealthy and substandard meat were seized and destroyed.

Deputy Director Operations Dr. Muhammad Qasim Raza stated that the meat was meant for supply to various city areas, but timely action by the food safety teams prevented it. Legal action has been initiated against the perpetrators.

