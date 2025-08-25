PFA Cracks Down On Unhygienic Meat In Chiniot
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 25, 2025 | 11:20 PM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA)'s food safety teams conducted late-night and early-morning raids in Chiniot's rural areas, recovering slaughtered sick animals.
According to APP correspondent, the butcher escaped, but 580 kilograms of unhealthy and substandard meat were seized and destroyed.
Deputy Director Operations Dr. Muhammad Qasim Raza stated that the meat was meant for supply to various city areas, but timely action by the food safety teams prevented it. Legal action has been initiated against the perpetrators.
APP/mha/378
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..
UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AJK President ratifies University of Haveli Act2 minutes ago
-
SSUET Chancellor presents award to co-organizer of CIO Summit-20252 minutes ago
-
Civil, military leadership determine to take country forward: Rana2 minutes ago
-
Local holiday declared in Attock on Thursday2 minutes ago
-
PFA cracks down on unhygienic meat in Chiniot2 minutes ago
-
High flood expected in River Ravi at Jassar following Indian water release warning:NDMA12 minutes ago
-
Federal Govt. mobilizing all resources for flood victims: Amir Muqam12 minutes ago
-
Opposition MPAs on reserved seats refuse to take oath again, stage walkout22 minutes ago
-
Overseas Pakistanis are pillars of national progress: Governor Kundi32 minutes ago
-
Secretary directs immediate action against unauthorized development in a private housing scheme32 minutes ago
-
Truck driver arrested, booked for killing cop in accident42 minutes ago
-
MPAs in KP Assembly for resolution of problems through negotiations52 minutes ago