Local markets witness fall in Gold price    

KARACHI: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 21st, 2019) The Gold prices witnessed decrease in the local markets, with Rs 350 per tola gold and Rs 300 as per 10 grams, the reports said.

After new prices, per tola Gold is available at Rs 85, 850 while as per 10 grams; it is available at Rs 73, 603 in the local markets.

The Gold prices fell down after decrease in prices at the international markets. According to the businessmen, per ounce price of Gold has fallen to $1469 after decrease of $ seven Dollars in the international markets.