Open Menu

Local Population Has First Right On Natural Resources: Shazia Marri

Muhammad Irfan Published June 24, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Local population has first right on natural resources: Shazia Marri

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Shazia Mari emphasized that the constitution and the directives of the Supreme Court explicitly stated that the first right to natural resources belonged to the local population.

Expressing concerns related to the utilization of natural resources in the National Assembly here Saturday, she highlighted the importance of abiding by the constitution and the orders issued by the Supreme Court.

She reiterated that these legal frameworks clearly define that the initial entitlement to natural resources rests with the local population.

The minister emphasized the significance of ensuring that the rights of the local communities are respected and protected. By adhering to the constitutional provisions and Supreme Court directives, equitable access and fair distribution of natural resources can be achieved, ultimately benefiting the people residing in the respective regions, she expressed.

She reiterated that the relevant districts in Sindh should be given priority in receiving gas, as the province or region with a gas well has the Primary entitlement to its utilization, which ultimately benefits the people residing in that area.

Federal Minister for Water Resources, Syed Khurshid Ahmed Shah, highlighted water-related issues pertaining to irrigation in the lower and border areas of Sindh.

Acknowledging the failure in addressing electricity load shedding, he drew attention to the significant 20 percent line losses in Sindh alone that require immediate attention.

Shah mentioned the existence of five grid stations in Sindh, each with a capacity of 66 kilowatts.

He noted that while the Rohri and Nara Canals were currently flowing at full capacity, there was a shortage of water in the lower and border areas.

He assured that water was being supplied to Balochistan according to its specific requirements.

Furthermore, Shah acknowledged the challenges in Kherthar but conveyed optimistic news that water is available and efforts are being made to provide even more water to the region.

Related Topics

Sindh Load Shedding National Assembly Shortage Balochistan Supreme Court Electricity Water Syed Khurshid Ahmed Shah Nara Rohri Border Gas

Recent Stories

Almeida triumphs in Portuguese TT champs, Ivo Oliv ..

Almeida triumphs in Portuguese TT champs, Ivo Oliveira takes silver in Mogaduro

1 hour ago
 Shurooq inaugurates ‘The Serai Wing, Bait Khalid ..

Shurooq inaugurates ‘The Serai Wing, Bait Khalid Bin Ibrahim’ at Heart of Sh ..

1 hour ago
 Imad Wasim shares what true enjoyment is in cricke ..

Imad Wasim shares what true enjoyment is in cricket

2 hours ago
 SEHA kicks off two-day Best of ASCO Conference in ..

SEHA kicks off two-day Best of ASCO Conference in Abu Dhabi, showcasing cancer t ..

2 hours ago
 Fawad Chaudhary’s indictment deferred in seditio ..

Fawad Chaudhary’s indictment deferred in sedition case

3 hours ago
 DLD unveils incentive benefits of real estate inve ..

DLD unveils incentive benefits of real estate investment trusts, inviting eligib ..

3 hours ago
SBP lifts import restrictions to fulfill IMF condi ..

SBP lifts import restrictions to fulfill IMF condition

4 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz meets Nawaz Sharif in London to discuss ..

PM Shehbaz meets Nawaz Sharif in London to discuss political matters

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 June 2023

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 24 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 24 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

7 hours ago
 Emirati Genome Programme launches new visual ident ..

Emirati Genome Programme launches new visual identity

15 hours ago
 FIFA postpones Beach Soccer World Cup in UAE to Fe ..

FIFA postpones Beach Soccer World Cup in UAE to February 2024

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan