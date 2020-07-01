Lockdown to end in UC Aasya, Shinwari Town from July 1

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :The district administration has decided to end smart lockdown in Union Council (UC) Aasya and Shinwari town of provincial metropolis after getting positive results.

Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Muhammad Ali Asghar said that after getting positive results administration had decided to end lockdown in UC Aasya and Shinwar Town from 3:00 PM tomorrow.

He also urged people to observe Standard Operating Procedure and warned strict action who would found guilty of flouting the orders of district administration.