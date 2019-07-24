UrduPoint.com
Lodhi Visits Link Roads Damaged By Heavy Construction Machinery

Lodhi visits link roads damaged by heavy construction machinery

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Food Qalandar Khan Lodhi Wednesday said that soon Hazara Motorway Abbottabad section would be opened for all sorts of vehicular traffic that would ease the traffic congestion issue in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) : Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for food Qalandar Khan Lodhi Wednesday said that soon Hazara Motorway Abbottabad section would be opened for all sorts of vehicular traffic that would ease the traffic congestion issue in Abbottabad.

He said this while talking to media during the visit of link roads damaged by the heavy machinery used for CPEC construction.

The minister said that CPEC project would be the backbone of Pakistan's economy and also provide huge employment opportunities to the people after completion.

Talking about the adjoining villages of CPEC route from Havelian to Qalandarabad he said we are taking measures to resolve the issues of our people particularly the damaged infrastructure and link roads.

On the occasion, he also directed National Highways Authority (NHA) and CPEC officials to take immediate steps for reconstruction of the damaged road infrastructure.

Earlier, last week Qalandar Khan Lodhi while chairing a meeting regarding the reconstruction of basic infrastructure in district Abbottabad showed his reservation over the public grievances about the damages to the public property, roads and other infrastructure and said that CPEC officials should reconstruct the affected areas with the collaboration of district administration and provincial departments.

At the meeting, it was decided that during next week CPEC and NHA officials would visit the affected areas with Qalandar Khan Lodhi and MNA Ali Khan Jadoon and distribute compensations at the spot.

The minister also highlighted 15 link roads, electricity transmission lines, water supply schemes and basic infrastructure of PK-38 Abbottabad damaged by the CPEC heavy machinery, transport or affected by the design.

He directed the CPEC officials to arrange proper drainage system for the rainwater drainage which has created problems for the surrounding populations.

