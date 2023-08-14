Lok Virsa, NLP celebrate Independence Day

Lok Virsa in collaboration with National Library of Pakistan (NLP) celebrated the Independence Day in a befitting manner at the Heritage Museum, Garden Avenue, Shakarparian

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :Lok Virsa in collaboration with National library of Pakistan (NLP) celebrated the Independence Day in a befitting manner at the Heritage Museum, Garden Avenue, Shakarparian.

Special cultural activities were organized including cake cutting ceremony of Pakistan's Birthday, screening of video documentaries on Pakistan, an exhibition of artisans at work and Milli Naghma show featuring a number of live performances.

Besides several other activities by Lok Virsa, exhibition of artisans at work was a major attraction for the visitors. The craftspeople were seen actively demonstrating their works in front of Heritage Museum, mesmerizing the visitors with their unique artisanship.

The crafts represent a valuable material heritage, which forms a tangible part of our historical and contemporary culture.

Lok Virsa also organized exhibition of books in collaboration with National Library of Pakistan (NLP). Several bookstalls were set up to showcase titles on variety of topics particularly books on National heros, Pakistan Movement, science fiction and Islamic history. The visitors took keen interest in titles of their choices.

The National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage, popularly known as Lok Virsa, also screened documentaries on Pakistan. The screening program was attended by a large number of visitors.