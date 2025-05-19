Losses Of Lives, Properties In Windstorm Grieves PPP Leader
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 19, 2025 | 05:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) Central Secretary General Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Muhammad Humayun Khan has expresses grief over loss of lives and properties due to windstorm in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
In a statement issued here on Monday, the PPP stalwart said that the party is standing by the victims and asked the concerned authorities to provide all possible assistance to the affected families with immediate effect.
He urged the relief agencies to intensify relief operation in the areas affected by the storm in various districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.He said that they share the grief of the families of those who lost their lives in the rains and storms.
He has prayed for bereaved families to bear this irreparable loss with patience and fortitude. He has also appealed the public to cooperate with the authorities.
Meanwhile, the Central Secretary General PPP Hamayun Khan also called at for the former general secretary PPP Peshawar city, Mohammad Iqbal Mohmand and expressed with him over the death of his brother.
The PPP leader offered fateha and prayed for the eternal peace of the deceased and patience to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.
