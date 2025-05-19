Open Menu

Losses Of Lives, Properties In Windstorm Grieves PPP Leader

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 19, 2025 | 05:40 PM

Losses of lives, properties in windstorm grieves PPP leader

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) Central Secretary General Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Muhammad Humayun Khan has expresses grief over loss of lives and properties due to windstorm in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In a statement issued here on Monday, the PPP stalwart said that the party is standing by the victims and asked the concerned authorities to provide all possible assistance to the affected families with immediate effect.

He urged the relief agencies to intensify relief operation in the areas affected by the storm in various districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.He said that they share the grief of the families of those who lost their lives in the rains and storms.

He has prayed for bereaved families to bear this irreparable loss with patience and fortitude. He has also appealed the public to cooperate with the authorities.

Meanwhile, the Central Secretary General PPP Hamayun Khan also called at for the former general secretary PPP Peshawar city, Mohammad Iqbal Mohmand and expressed with him over the death of his brother.

The PPP leader offered fateha and prayed for the eternal peace of the deceased and patience to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

Recent Stories

PITB Geo-Tags 3,868 Mines Through Chief Inspectora ..

PITB Geo-Tags 3,868 Mines Through Chief Inspectorate of Mines App

1 hour ago
 vivo Y29 256GB Variant Now Available in Pakistan; ..

Vivo Y29 256GB Variant Now Available in Pakistan; A Powerful Combination of Long ..

1 hour ago
 1276 nationals apply for Dubai Customs’ training ..

1276 nationals apply for Dubai Customs’ training and scholarship programs

2 hours ago
 Charging in 1 Hour, Usage for 2 Days: realme C71 R ..

Charging in 1 Hour, Usage for 2 Days: realme C71 Revolutionises Battery Standard ..

4 hours ago
 George Washington University student accuses admin ..

George Washington University student accuses administration of funding Gaza geno ..

4 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2025 in doubt as India refuses to play ov ..

Asia Cup 2025 in doubt as India refuses to play over Pakistan’s leadership of ..

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2025

9 hours ago
 PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock ho ..

PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock horns today

22 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 29 Peshawar Zalmi vs. Lahore Qaland ..

PSL 2025 Match 29 Peshawar Zalmi vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who W ..

22 hours ago
 PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Multan Sultans by tw ..

PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Multan Sultans by two wickets

22 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 May 2025

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan