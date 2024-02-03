Open Menu

Low Intensity Explosion Occurred Near PEC Office: SSP

Sumaira FH Published February 03, 2024 | 12:20 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) The Senior Superintendent of Police District South on Friday said that a low-intensity explosion occurred near the Provincial Election Commission office, in which no causality was reported.

In response to a letter written by the Provincial Election Commission official, the SSP informed that an explosion occurred at about 7:45 pm outside the Provincial Election Commission office located in Karachi's district South.

According to the Bomb Disposal Squad, it was a low-intensity explosive material wrapped in a plastic shopper without having any ball bearings or other dangerous material, the SSP said.

The SSP said the incident would be thoroughly investigated while security in the area and other places would be enhanced for safety purpose.

He said a boy who placed the plastic bag outside PEC office has been taken into custody for further interrogation.

The SSP said the parking in this area will be removed by tomorrow while barriers will be installed to ensure foolproof security.

