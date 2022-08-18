Low lying areas inundated as rain continues in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :The low-lying areas were inundated due to continuous rain in Hyderabad and its surrounding areas since Wednesday afternoon, while in many areas including Pretabad, flood water also entered the houses.

According to the meteorological department data provided by the district administration, 100 mm of rain had been recorded in the city till Thursday morning.

On the special instructions of the Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, all ACs, Muhtiarkars and officers of municipalities and other departments are present in the field while strict monitoring is being done to keep the pumping station operational.

Under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Latifabad Asadullah Junejo, rainwater drainage work is going on from the subway pumping station, while water is also being extracted from Marvi Town area in Qasimabad.

According to the district administration spokesperson, the rainwater drainage work had been completed from the railway underpass of Latifabad Unit No. 07.

The spokesman said that DC Soomro and officers of district administration, municipalities and other departments were present in the field to control the rain situation.