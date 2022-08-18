UrduPoint.com

Low Lying Areas Inundated As Rain Continues In Hyderabad

Umer Jamshaid Published August 18, 2022 | 01:40 PM

Low lying areas inundated as rain continues in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :The low-lying areas were inundated due to continuous rain in Hyderabad and its surrounding areas since Wednesday afternoon, while in many areas including Pretabad, flood water also entered the houses.

According to the meteorological department data provided by the district administration, 100 mm of rain had been recorded in the city till Thursday morning.

On the special instructions of the Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, all ACs, Muhtiarkars and officers of municipalities and other departments are present in the field while strict monitoring is being done to keep the pumping station operational.

Under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Latifabad Asadullah Junejo, rainwater drainage work is going on from the subway pumping station, while water is also being extracted from Marvi Town area in Qasimabad.

According to the district administration spokesperson, the rainwater drainage work had been completed from the railway underpass of Latifabad Unit No. 07.

The spokesman said that DC Soomro and officers of district administration, municipalities and other departments were present in the field to control the rain situation.

Related Topics

Flood Water Hyderabad Qasimabad All From

Recent Stories

PM directs to speed up relief efforts for flood-af ..

PM directs to speed up relief efforts for flood-affected areas

18 minutes ago
 Shahbaz Gill undergoes medical tests at PIMS

Shahbaz Gill undergoes medical tests at PIMS

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, UK agree to return foreign criminals

Pakistan, UK agree to return foreign criminals

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 August 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 18th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 18th August 2022

4 hours ago
 Imran crossed limits for personal interests: Khurr ..

Imran crossed limits for personal interests: Khurram Dastgir

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.