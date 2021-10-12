UrduPoint.com

LRC Approves Land For Public Purpose

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 05:31 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :The Land Reservation Committee (LRC) on Tuesday approved the government land in various parts of the Sindh province for government agencies for public purpose.

Sindh Chief Secretary (CS) Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah presided over the LRC meeting here.

The meeting approved allotment of 200 acres of land for Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University Lyari in Keamari. The meeting approved allotment of 14 acres of land in Taluka Hospital Ghorabari Thatta, 2 acres of land for Law College in Tando Muhammad Khan, 1000 square yards of land for setting up of Divisional Record Room of Revenue department in Hyderabad.

The meeting also approved allotment of 4 acres of land for construction of Degree College at Thano Bola Khan Jamshoro.

The Chief Secretary stated that a summary would be forwarded to the Chief Minister Sindh for the formal approval.

Besides others the meeting was attended by Senior Member board of Revenue Sindh Shamsuddin Soomro, Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon, Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch, Secretary Health Kazim Jatoi, Secretary College Khalid Haider Shah, Secretary Land Utilization Sami Siddiqui and relevant secretaries while other divisional Commissioners and deputy commissioners also attended the meeting via video link.

