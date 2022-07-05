UrduPoint.com

LUMHS IT Department Developed Mobile Application To Facilitate Students

Sumaira FH Published July 05, 2022 | 07:21 PM

The App centre of the information and technology department of Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences Jamshoro (LUMHSJ) has developed Students' Insight (SI-360) mobile application to facilitate the students as well as all academic programmes of the varsity

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :The App centre of the information and technology department of Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences Jamshoro (LUMHSJ) has developed Students' Insight (SI-360) mobile application to facilitate the students as well as all academic programmes of the varsity.

SI-360 is an android based mobile application which provides important information to students at their finger tips including details about student's profile, academic information, financial statistics, lodging complaint and academic standing as well as newly added feature of attendance status.

The same application can also be used by accessing students.lumhs.edu.pk.

According to university spokesman, the Vice Chancellor LUMHS Prof. Dr. Ikram Din Ujjan, Tuesday distributed login credentials of SI-360 to students of MBBS First Year. He also briefed the students about the newly added feature of attendance status in which each student can easily access attendance status of all subject-wise classes.

The Director Department of Information and Technology LUMHS Azar Akbar Memon and software development team were also present among the head of departments, faculty and students.

