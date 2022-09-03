UrduPoint.com

LUMHS Organises Mobile Medical Camp In Jamshoro

Sumaira FH Published September 03, 2022 | 08:43 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2022 ) :A mobile medical camp set up by Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS) in Jamshoro district on Saturday provided health consultancy to over 2,000 flood affected people.

The varsity spokesman informed that the doctors specializing in diseases such as dermatology, gastroenterology, malaria and pediatrics participated in the camp.

The majority of the patients who visited the camp were women and children.

The Vice Chancellor LUMHS Prof Dr Ikram Din Ujjan said in a statement that LUMHS had also organized relief camps in remote areas of the province on different occasions since last month.

More Stories From Pakistan

