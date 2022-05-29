UrduPoint.com

LWMC Carrying Out Desilting Activities In All Towns

Umer Jamshaid Published May 29, 2022 | 12:00 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2022 ) :The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) is ensuring desilting activities in all towns of the provincial capital besides its ongoing routine cleanliness operation.

According to LWMC sources on Saturday, more than 600 workers have been deputed on 528 drains in the city prior to monsoon season.

Machinery is being used to dispose of desilting material in an environment friendly manner.

LWMC Chief Executive Officer Rafia Haider said that all possible arrangements have been made by the company to facilitate Lahorites during monsoon season.

She said, "Desilting process will continue even during monsoon season."All town managers have been asked to ensure 100 percent attendance of staff in their respective towns and directives in this regard have been issued, she added.

