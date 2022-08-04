LWMC completes cleaning areas of Imambargahs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has completed phase-wise cleaning areas of 121 Imambargahs in all towns of the city.

According to the LWMC sources here on Thursday, company's Chief Executive Officer Rafia Haider said the LWMC was implementing Muharram cleanliness plan in letter and spirit and trying to ensure the best cleanliness arrangements on procession routes.

She appealed to people to cooperate with the LWMC staff and said that citizens couldcontact on the LWMC helpline 1139 for redressal of their complaints.