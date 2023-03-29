UrduPoint.com

LWMC Fires 172 Employees Over Absenteeism

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 29, 2023 | 04:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :The management of Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has dismissed from service 172 employees over absenteeism.

According to a spokesperson for LWMC, Chief Executive Officer Babar Sahib Din ordered for strict monitoring of the employees and made major decisions to improve the sanitation system of the city.

The LWMC issued a notification of dismissal of 172 employees and also sent back 125 regular employees to the Municipal Corporation Lahore (MCL). Also, 47 in-sourced staff were also terminated.

The LWMC CEO said that carelessness in matters of cleanliness of the city would not be tolerated at any cost.

He said the entire LWMC system was being monitored digitally. Attendance of workers in the field, time of vehicle departure, and arrival from workshop are being monitored through modern online applications.

In the last three months, more than 400 employees had been sent home for taking long leave without prior permission.

Furthermore, digital registration of stock had also been formally started. All workshops are being monitored with the help of modern CCTV cameras, the spokesperson added.

