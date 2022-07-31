UrduPoint.com

LWMC Implementing Muharram Cleanliness Plan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 31, 2022 | 06:20 PM

LWMC implementing Muharram cleanliness plan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2022 ) :The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) is implementing its Muharram cleanliness plan in letter and spirit, across the city.

The company sources said here on Sunday that as per the plan, washing and cleaning of 121 Imambargahs in the provincial capital had been started.

In the first phase, cleaning of Imambargahs located in Shalimar Town and Ravi Town had been completed besides Imambargahs in Aziz Bhatti Town and Wagha Town.

LWMC Chief Executive Officer Rafia Haider said that efforts were being made to ensure proper cleanliness in Imambargahs, at places of majalis and on procession routes. She said that machinery and more than 600 LWMC workers were present in the field and working in three shifts.

Rafia Haider said that cleaning and washing of 121 Imambargahs in the provincial capital would be completed before Youm-e-Ashura, the 10th of Muharram.

