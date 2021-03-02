LWMC launches cleanliness operation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Imran Ali Sultan has ordered for utilising all resources to remove entire garbage and solid waste from the city at the earliest.

He told the media on Tuesday that over 400 vehicles had been busy in removal of waste from all city areas and more than 9,000 workers were present in the field to ensure cleanliness in the city.

The LWMC has conducted special cleanliness operation with the help of additional machinery and removed more than 8,000 tonnes of waste.

Meanwhile, General Manager Operations Sohail Anwar Malik visited various areas of the city to monitor the ongoing operation. He visited Singhpura Mandi, Mughalpura, Shalamar Bagh, Garhi Shahu, Mayo Hospital, Abbott Road, Laxmi Chowk and Nisbat Road and other areas. He listened to complaints of citizens and directed the staff to ensure timely lifting of solid waste.

A spokesperson said citizens could dial the LWMC helpline 1139 or use mobile application Clean Lahore for their waste related complaints.