UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

LWMC Launches Cleanliness Operation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 06:30 PM

LWMC launches cleanliness operation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Imran Ali Sultan has ordered for utilising all resources to remove entire garbage and solid waste from the city at the earliest.

He told the media on Tuesday that over 400 vehicles had been busy in removal of waste from all city areas and more than 9,000 workers were present in the field to ensure cleanliness in the city.

The LWMC has conducted special cleanliness operation with the help of additional machinery and removed more than 8,000 tonnes of waste.

Meanwhile, General Manager Operations Sohail Anwar Malik visited various areas of the city to monitor the ongoing operation. He visited Singhpura Mandi, Mughalpura, Shalamar Bagh, Garhi Shahu, Mayo Hospital, Abbott Road, Laxmi Chowk and Nisbat Road and other areas. He listened to complaints of citizens and directed the staff to ensure timely lifting of solid waste.

A spokesperson said citizens could dial the LWMC helpline 1139 or use mobile application Clean Lahore for their waste related complaints.

Related Topics

Lahore Mobile Company Vehicles Road Bagh Media All From

Recent Stories

Realme launches its first 108MP camera and trendse ..

12 minutes ago

PSL 6 Match 12 (Rescheduled) Islamabad United Vs. ..

13 minutes ago

Samsung’s “Galaxy Week” offers amazing bundl ..

22 minutes ago

CPEC set to become High-Quality Demonstration Proj ..

31 minutes ago

PTI lawmakers attack disgruntled members of their ..

54 minutes ago

PTCL introduces Balochi Language on its Automated ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.