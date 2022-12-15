LWMC making efforts to maintain cleanliness in the city

The Lahore Waste Management Company is committed to maintain cleanliness and beauty of the provincial capital.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :The Lahore Waste Management Company is committed to maintain cleanliness and beauty of the provincial capital.

According to LWMC sources here on Thursday, the company's Chief Executive Officer Ali Anan Qamar was visiting all the towns of Lahore to supervise the cleanliness operation. He said LWMC taking all possible steps to keep Lahore clean.

For ensuring best service delivery in the city, orders had been issued to the officers of the operation team to ensure 100 per cent attendance of workers in the field, he added.

Ali Anan Qamar visited Shalamar Town, Allama Iqbal Road, Shad Bagh, Gol Bagh, Misri Shah, and Do Moriya Bridge and reviewed sanitation arrangements. He checked the attendance of vehicles and workers in the field and issued instructions to remove soil from roadsides and dividers.

The CEO appealed to Lahorites to throw garbage in dustbins.