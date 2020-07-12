LWMC staff working in field to ensure smooth drainage of rainwater

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2020 ) :Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) staff is mobilized in field to ensure smooth drainage of rainwater at all choking points in the city.

According to LWMC sources here on Saturday, all possible measures were being taken to avoid choking.

LWMC Operations General Manager Muhammad Aslam Rao said that it was the top priority of the company to provide neat and clean environment to Lahorites.

He said, "LWMC is utilizing its manpower and machinery as per its Monsoon season plan to achieve desired results."He said that people should throw garbage in dustbins and must contact LWMC helpline in case of any complaint.