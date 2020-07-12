UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

LWMC Staff Working In Field To Ensure Smooth Drainage Of Rainwater

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 12th July 2020 | 12:00 AM

LWMC staff working in field to ensure smooth drainage of rainwater

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2020 ) :Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) staff is mobilized in field to ensure smooth drainage of rainwater at all choking points in the city.

According to LWMC sources here on Saturday, all possible measures were being taken to avoid choking.

LWMC Operations General Manager Muhammad Aslam Rao said that it was the top priority of the company to provide neat and clean environment to Lahorites.

He said, "LWMC is utilizing its manpower and machinery as per its Monsoon season plan to achieve desired results."He said that people should throw garbage in dustbins and must contact LWMC helpline in case of any complaint.

Related Topics

Lahore Company All Top

Recent Stories

UAE Cabinet ministers take their oath before Moham ..

51 minutes ago

Dubai announces new economic stimulus package wort ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed condoles Sharjah Ruler on death ..

1 hour ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 58,000 addition ..

3 hours ago

Noura Al Kaabi calls for preservation of cultural ..

3 hours ago

ICA to resume work from Sunday

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.