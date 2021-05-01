LWMC to ensure zero waste across city

Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Chairman Amjad Ali Awan has stressed upon the workforce to maintain zero waste across the city within the existing resources

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Chairman Amjad Ali Awan has stressed upon the workforce to maintain zero waste across the city within the existing resources.

He was addressing a special meeting with all Zonal Managers at LWMC head office on Friday. CEO LWMC Imran Ali Sultan along with other officials participated in the meeting. The purpose of the meeting was to discuss all the challenges faced by the ZO's in the field followed by the special measures to be taken to run smooth operation during the transition period. The LWMC Chairman stated that the zonal officers should expedite the work on a priority basis to make LWMC a strong and ideal company. He added that deployment of new machinery worth Rs 6 billion will bring about a clear change.

He added that the zonal officers must ensure the availability of workers in the field. He said the LWMC will start a best solid waste management system in Pakistan from Lahore.

The Chairman also assured that all the issues of zonal officers will be resolved on a priority basis. He further said that suggestions regarding the welfare of employees would be presented in the next board meeting. Furthermore, while encouraging the zonal officers, CEO LWMC Imran Ali Sultan said that the management was aware of the problems faced due to lack of machinery. He added that zonal officers must work hard to restore the historical beauty of the city of gardens.