Lyari Gangster Killed, Another Arrested In Police Encounter

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 17, 2024 | 07:02 PM

An alleged member of Lyari gang has been killed while another was apprehended with injuries during a police encounter and a cache of weapons and explosives was seized

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) An alleged member of Lyari gang has been killed while another was apprehended with injuries during a police encounter and a cache of weapons and explosives was seized.

SSP Keamari told that the police engaged in an exchange of fire with Lyari gang members near KMC cut in Pak Colony on the night spanning Tuesday to Wednesday.

Following a heated confrontation, one suspect, identified as Ubaid alias Langra, was fatally shot, while another, identified as Muhammad Ehsan alias Mottu, was captured with injuries.

The recovered items from the suspects' possession include two pistols, ammunition, and a hand grenade.

These individuals are associated with the Lyari gang Arshad Pappu group, and are implicated in various serious offenses.

Cases have been filed against them, and investigation is currently in progress.

