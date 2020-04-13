Mahinder Singh felicitates Sikh community on Vaisakhi

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :Provincial parliamentary secretary on Human Rights Mahinder Paul Singh congratulated Sikh Community on Vesakhai, here on Monday.

In his message on the occasion of Vaisakhi, Mahinder Paul Singh stated that thousands of Sikh used to visit Pakistan during Vaisakhi celebrations. The Sikh from across the world visit Gurdwara Panja Sahib Hassan Abdaal, Gurdwara Nankana Sahib, Gurdwara Sacha Sauda Farooqabad, Darbar Sahib Kartarpur, Gurdwara Rohri Sahib, Aimanabad Gujranwala, Dera Sahib Lahore during the Vaisakhi.

Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the Sikh are celebrating the Vaisakhi with simplicity this year.

All Sikhs in Pakistan will mark the festival in their homes, said Mahinder. He also observed that PTI government was very much concerned in delivery of rights to minorities. He lauded Prime Minister Imran Khan for including minorities in Ehsaas Programme. As per direction of Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar, Ration and financial assistance was being extended towards the minorities. Minorities enjoyed equal rights as compared to other citizens.