Mahmood Khan Stresses For New Law To Make ACE Effective, Strengthened

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 29th November 2020 | 08:30 PM

Mahmood Khan stresses for new law to make ACE effective, strengthened

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan while stressing upon the need of making the Anti-corruption Establishment (ACE) of the provincial government more effective and strengthened, has directed the quarters concerned to finalize the draft of the proposed new law of the ACE within next three weeks for onward process.

He also ordered the early completion of the restructuring process of ACE in order to make it more effective, strong and vibrant. He was chairing a meeting to discuss the draft of new Law for the ACE at Chief Minister Secretariat Peshawar, here.

Provincial Minister for law Sultan Khan, Special Assistant to CM on Anti-Corruption Shafi Ullah Khan, Principal Secretary to CM Shahab Ali Shah, Secretary Law Masood Ahmad, Secretary Establishment Mutahir Zeb and other relevant senior officials attended the meeting.

The meeting was briefed in detail about the background, need and purpose of the ACE and different aspects of newly drafted law.

The chief minister, on the occasion, directed the concerned authorities to finalize the proposed law in consultation with relevant experts and stakeholders in order to make it comprehensive in all respects.

Addressing the participants, the Chief Minister said that eradication of corruption and ensuring transparency in all provincial departments was on the top of Pakistan Tehreek Insaf's government agenda adding that PTI's government, through effective legislations, has made the institutions strong and independent.

He stated that provincial governments had enacted Right to Services and Right to Information Acts with the aim to ensure maximum transparency in government departments by making them accountable and responsible to the public.

