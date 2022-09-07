Mainly hot and humid weather likely in most parts of country;PMD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :Mainly hot and humid weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the country during the next 24 hours, according to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

However, rain-thundershower may occur at few places in Kashmir and adjoining areas.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, hot and humid weather prevailed over most parts of the country.

However, rain-thundershower occurred in upper Khyber pakhtunkhwa and Lahore.

The rainfall recorded during the period was Punjab: Lahore Airport 31mm, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Cherat 11 and Parachinar 03mm.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded were Nokkundi, Sibbi and Dalbandin 41C.