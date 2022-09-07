UrduPoint.com

Mainly Hot And Humid Weather Likely In Most Parts Of Country;PMD

Faizan Hashmi Published September 07, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Mainly hot and humid weather likely in most parts of country;PMD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :Mainly hot and humid weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the country during the next 24 hours, according to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

However, rain-thundershower may occur at few places in Kashmir and adjoining areas.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, hot and humid weather prevailed over most parts of the country.

However, rain-thundershower occurred in upper Khyber pakhtunkhwa and Lahore.

The rainfall recorded during the period was Punjab: Lahore Airport 31mm, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Cherat 11 and Parachinar 03mm.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded were Nokkundi, Sibbi and Dalbandin 41C.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Weather Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Parachinar Dalbandin May Airport

Recent Stories

Cotton prices go historic high of Rs20,000 per mau ..

Cotton prices go historic high of Rs20,000 per maund

13 minutes ago
 18 more people die as floods wreak havoc in Pakist ..

18 more people die as floods wreak havoc in Pakistan: NDMA

24 minutes ago
 Neither meant to threaten lady judge nor could he ..

Neither meant to threaten lady judge nor could he think of it: Imran Khan

2 hours ago
 Rizwan displaces Babar as No. 1 T20I batter in ICC ..

Rizwan displaces Babar as No. 1 T20I batter in ICC men's rankings

3 hours ago
 Rescue, relief efforts continue in flood-affected ..

Rescue, relief efforts continue in flood-affected areas

4 hours ago
 Rupee continues to lose value against US dollar

Rupee continues to lose value against US dollar

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.