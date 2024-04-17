Open Menu

Majlis Tehqeeq" Meeting Held At PAL

Umer Jamshaid Published April 17, 2024 | 07:03 PM

Majlis Tehqeeq" meeting held at PAL

A gathering called "Majlis Tehqeeq" organized here a meeting at the Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) as part of the "Literary Museum of Pakistani Languages" project

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) A gathering called "Majlis Tehqeeq" organized here a meeting at the Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) as part of the "Literary Museum of Pakistani Languages" project.

The purpose of the meeting was to discuss and finalize fundamental details about the languages of Pakistan for inclusion in the museum.

The meeting was chaired by a well-known writer and intellectual Muhammad Hafeez Khan, While the Secretary of the Majlis Muhammad Asim Butt proceeded the meeting.

Ghulam Hasan Butt, Ismail Gohar, Syed Majid Shah, Professor Dr. Fauzia Janjua, Dr. Manzoorvisrio, Panah Baloch,

Dr. Zia-ul-Rehman Baloch, Dr.

Akhtar Aziz also participated in the meeting. Members of Gilgit-Baltistan attended the meeting virtually. At the concluding session, the chairperson PAL Prof. Dr. Najiba Arif and Director General PAL Sultan Nasir met the members of the Majlis, in which the Majlis President and the members shed light on the proceedings of the meeting.

They said that Majlis will soon finalize the required material of Pakistani languages to be included in the museum.

After the meeting, all the members visited the under-construction "Pakistani Languages Literary Museum" and expressed their happiness over it. They termed it as a project of immense importance for Pakistani language and literature.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nasir All

Recent Stories

Provincial government's resolve: relief amid econo ..

Provincial government's resolve: relief amid economic challenges

3 minutes ago
 IMF says global debt levels face 'Great Election Y ..

IMF says global debt levels face 'Great Election Year' risk

3 minutes ago
 Lyari gangster killed, another arrested in police ..

Lyari gangster killed, another arrested in police encounter

3 minutes ago
 Cabinet directs NFS&R Ministry to take steps for m ..

Cabinet directs NFS&R Ministry to take steps for meeting wheat procurement targe ..

5 minutes ago
 Preventing crimes against women, kids top priority ..

Preventing crimes against women, kids top priority: CCPO

3 minutes ago
 Hezbollah says targeted Israel base in retaliation ..

Hezbollah says targeted Israel base in retaliation for fighters' killing

3 minutes ago
Croatia votes after bitter PM-president fight

Croatia votes after bitter PM-president fight

3 minutes ago
 QS Ranking: QAU top among Pak universities, 315th ..

QS Ranking: QAU top among Pak universities, 315th globally

3 minutes ago
 LESCO detects 271 power pilferers in 24 hours

LESCO detects 271 power pilferers in 24 hours

3 minutes ago
 DC sets new rates for tandoori roti

DC sets new rates for tandoori roti

14 minutes ago
 Swiss parliament wants ban on extremist symbols

Swiss parliament wants ban on extremist symbols

3 minutes ago
 DC chaired meeting regarding pending cases of reve ..

DC chaired meeting regarding pending cases of revenue

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan