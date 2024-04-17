Majlis Tehqeeq" Meeting Held At PAL
Umer Jamshaid Published April 17, 2024 | 07:03 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) A gathering called "Majlis Tehqeeq" organized here a meeting at the Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) as part of the "Literary Museum of Pakistani Languages" project.
The purpose of the meeting was to discuss and finalize fundamental details about the languages of Pakistan for inclusion in the museum.
The meeting was chaired by a well-known writer and intellectual Muhammad Hafeez Khan, While the Secretary of the Majlis Muhammad Asim Butt proceeded the meeting.
Ghulam Hasan Butt, Ismail Gohar, Syed Majid Shah, Professor Dr. Fauzia Janjua, Dr. Manzoorvisrio, Panah Baloch,
Dr. Zia-ul-Rehman Baloch, Dr.
Akhtar Aziz also participated in the meeting. Members of Gilgit-Baltistan attended the meeting virtually. At the concluding session, the chairperson PAL Prof. Dr. Najiba Arif and Director General PAL Sultan Nasir met the members of the Majlis, in which the Majlis President and the members shed light on the proceedings of the meeting.
They said that Majlis will soon finalize the required material of Pakistani languages to be included in the museum.
After the meeting, all the members visited the under-construction "Pakistani Languages Literary Museum" and expressed their happiness over it. They termed it as a project of immense importance for Pakistani language and literature.
