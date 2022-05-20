UrduPoint.com

Make Tough Decisions To Solve Economic Crisis: Shahid Khaqan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 20, 2022 | 01:30 AM

Make tough decisions to solve economic crisis: Shahid Khaqan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) :PML-N leader and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Thursday said the government and its allied parties had decided to complete its tenure to take the country out of economic crisis.

Talking to a private news channel, he said economic situation of the country had been worse than the expected due to the flawed policies of previous regime.

He said that it is pertinent to make tough economic decisions and added that all parties must be united for the economic betterment in the country.

Abbasi said that politics has become a secondary issue right now, the economy is the most important issue.

Political stability was imperative to take the country out of economic and political crises, he added.

He said not a single party can take extraordinary decisions and all we have to share the burden collectively, adding that the situation like this was never witnessed before in the country's history.

He suggested that a meeting including the National Security Council members, President, Chairman Senate and other stakeholders should be called to take ownership of the tough decisions.

