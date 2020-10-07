UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Makhdoom Amin Fahim's Son Jalil-u-Zaman Acquitted On Rs 15 Mln Plea Bargain

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 07:28 PM

Makhdoom Amin Fahim's son Jalil-u-Zaman acquitted on Rs 15 mln plea bargain

The accountability court here on Wednesday approved acquittal of Makhdoom Jalil-u-Zaman, the son of Pakistan People's Party deceased leader Makhdoom Amin Fahim after accepting his plea bargain application

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :The accountability court here on Wednesday approved acquittal of Makhdoom Jalil-u-Zaman, the son of Pakistan People's Party deceased leader Makhdoom Amin Fahim after accepting his plea bargain application.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor submitted a report with the accountability court and informed that accused Makhdoom Jalil-u-Zaman had returned an amount of Rs.15 million in the shape of pay order as plea bargain and all the process had been completed.

Accountability Court while approving the plea bargain application, acquitted the accused Makhdoom jalil-u-Zaman and disqualified him for 10 years for holding of any public office or contest elections.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Accountability Bureau Amin Fahim All Million Court

Recent Stories

We must all share responsibility for educating wom ..

16 minutes ago

Ex-Belarusian Presidential Candidate Tikhanovskaya ..

2 minutes ago

Local MNAs term Mayor Islamabad's resignation a 'p ..

2 minutes ago

Trump stimulus turnaround bolsters US stocks

2 minutes ago

Tokyo Olympics organizers say will cut costs by $2 ..

4 minutes ago

Roche blames supply chain issue for virus test kit ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.