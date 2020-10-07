(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :The accountability court here on Wednesday approved acquittal of Makhdoom Jalil-u-Zaman, the son of Pakistan People's Party deceased leader Makhdoom Amin Fahim after accepting his plea bargain application.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor submitted a report with the accountability court and informed that accused Makhdoom Jalil-u-Zaman had returned an amount of Rs.15 million in the shape of pay order as plea bargain and all the process had been completed.

Accountability Court while approving the plea bargain application, acquitted the accused Makhdoom jalil-u-Zaman and disqualified him for 10 years for holding of any public office or contest elections.