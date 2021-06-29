UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Making Corruption Free Society , A Collective Responsibility: DG NAB

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 09:06 PM

Making corruption free society , a collective responsibility: DG NAB

The Director General National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Sukkur, Mirza Muhammad Irfan Baig Tuesday said that making a corruption free society was not responsibility of a single person or institution but it was the collective responsibility of all of us

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :The Director General National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Sukkur, Mirza Muhammad Irfan Baig Tuesday said that making a corruption free society was not responsibility of a single person or institution but it was the collective responsibility of all of us.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting with divisional revenue and police officials.

He said that NAB was striving to form an action plan with the cooperation of all sects of the society and institutions to make the country and society corruption free.

He said that the purpose of his visit to Shaheed Benazirabad was to meet with the divisional officers and apprise them about the action plan and information regarding ending corruption.

He also apprised about losses by corruption including completion of development schemes on merit basis.

To a question, the DG NAB said that following the taking over as Chairman NAB by Justice [r] Javed Iqbal in 2018, NAB recovered more than Rs 450 billion and deposited the same with the nation checker.

He said that in NAB references cases the punishment percentage was 67%.

He said that following his posting at NAB office Sukkur , NAB recovered more than Rs 30 billion, which include Rs 8 billion outstanding dues of Sepco bills recovered in the last six months.

Additional Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abdul Ghaffar Soomro, Deputy Commissioner SBA Abrar Ahmed Jaffar, DC Sanghar Dr Imranul Hassan Khawaja, DC Naushahro Feroze Capt [R] Bilal Shahid Rao, SSP Naushehro Feroze Altaf Hussain Laghari, SSP Shaheed Benazirabad Capt [r] Ameer Saud Magsi, SSP Sanghar Dr Farrukh Lanjar and Assistant Commissioners of all the three districts attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Corruption Police National Accountability Bureau Altaf Hussain Martyrs Shaheed Visit Sukkur Same Sanghar Saud 2018 All Merit Packaging Limited Billion

Recent Stories

US Arrests Former Candidate for Congress Over Camp ..

31 seconds ago

Japan Set to Extend COVID-19 Vaccine Assistance to ..

32 seconds ago

DHA begins vaccinating pregnant women against COVI ..

38 minutes ago

US Sees Potential Homeland Security Threats From S ..

34 seconds ago

Economy bolstered by foreign investments: Governor ..

4 minutes ago

Committees to suggest perks, privileges of legisl ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.