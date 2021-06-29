Making corruption free society , a collective responsibility: DG NAB

(@FahadShabbir)

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :The Director General National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Sukkur, Mirza Muhammad Irfan Baig Tuesday said that making a corruption free society was not responsibility of a single person or institution but it was the collective responsibility of all of us.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting with divisional revenue and police officials.

He said that NAB was striving to form an action plan with the cooperation of all sects of the society and institutions to make the country and society corruption free.

He said that the purpose of his visit to Shaheed Benazirabad was to meet with the divisional officers and apprise them about the action plan and information regarding ending corruption.

He also apprised about losses by corruption including completion of development schemes on merit basis.

To a question, the DG NAB said that following the taking over as Chairman NAB by Justice [r] Javed Iqbal in 2018, NAB recovered more than Rs 450 billion and deposited the same with the nation checker.

He said that in NAB references cases the punishment percentage was 67%.

He said that following his posting at NAB office Sukkur , NAB recovered more than Rs 30 billion, which include Rs 8 billion outstanding dues of Sepco bills recovered in the last six months.

Additional Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abdul Ghaffar Soomro, Deputy Commissioner SBA Abrar Ahmed Jaffar, DC Sanghar Dr Imranul Hassan Khawaja, DC Naushahro Feroze Capt [R] Bilal Shahid Rao, SSP Naushehro Feroze Altaf Hussain Laghari, SSP Shaheed Benazirabad Capt [r] Ameer Saud Magsi, SSP Sanghar Dr Farrukh Lanjar and Assistant Commissioners of all the three districts attended the meeting.