Open Menu

Malakand Police Nab 71 POs , Recover Huge Cache Of Arms, Drugs In November

Umer Jamshaid Published December 05, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Malakand police nab 71 POs , recover huge cache of arms, drugs in November

MALAKAND, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) The Malakand police implementing the national action plan in November arrested 71 proclaimed offenders and 2365 suspects while recovering a huge cache of arms and drugs from their custody.

The Regional Police Officer Malakand Muhammad Ali Khan said here Tuesday that during the intelligence-based search and strike operations, snap checking, night patrolling, and other important operations the police arrested 71 proclaimed offenders and 2365 suspects.

During the period the police recovered stolen goods worth more than 11 million in various operations conducted in districts Swat, Buner, Shangla, Dir Lower and Upper, Bajaur, Chitral Lower and Uppers.

The police recovered 12 MG guns, 10 rifles, 55 short guns, 448 pistols, 15,285 cartridges, 131 magazines, 10 daggers, eight hand grenades, about 11 kg of ammunition, seven dynamite, 222 safety fuses, nine locally manufactured bombs, 24 detonators, three mortar shells, 18 rocket shells, 141 kilograms of hashish, about seven kilograms of heroin, three kilograms of ice, 12 kilograms of opium, and 352 litres of alcohol.

Related Topics

Police Swat Drugs Chitral Dir Malakand Shangla Buner Muhammad Ali November From Million

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs Nabs Smuggler with 8.9 Kilos of Mari ..

Dubai Customs Nabs Smuggler with 8.9 Kilos of Marijuana

17 seconds ago
 Secretary-General Calls on OIC Member States to In ..

Secretary-General Calls on OIC Member States to Invest More in Critical Sectors ..

21 seconds ago
 Pakistani Photographers Enchanted by the Innovatio ..

Pakistani Photographers Enchanted by the Innovation of vivo V29 5G & V29e 5G

5 minutes ago
 Najeeb Mushtaq Vohra appointed honorary Consul for ..

Najeeb Mushtaq Vohra appointed honorary Consul for Punjab

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 December 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 December 2023

8 hours ago
Student who mistakenly shot himself dies in hospit ..

Student who mistakenly shot himself dies in hospital

17 hours ago
 Death toll from Tanzania landslides rises to 68

Death toll from Tanzania landslides rises to 68

17 hours ago
 Death toll from Tanzania landslides rises to 63

Death toll from Tanzania landslides rises to 63

17 hours ago
 Guinea-Bissau dissolves parliament after coup bid

Guinea-Bissau dissolves parliament after coup bid

17 hours ago
 Gold hits record high as equities weaken

Gold hits record high as equities weaken

17 hours ago
 Chinese Ambassador calls on CM Balochistan

Chinese Ambassador calls on CM Balochistan

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan