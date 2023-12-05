Malakand police nab 71 POs , recover huge cache of arms, drugs in November

MALAKAND, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) The Malakand police implementing the national action plan in November arrested 71 proclaimed offenders and 2365 suspects while recovering a huge cache of arms and drugs from their custody.

The Regional Police Officer Malakand Muhammad Ali Khan said here Tuesday that during the intelligence-based search and strike operations, snap checking, night patrolling, and other important operations the police arrested 71 proclaimed offenders and 2365 suspects.

During the period the police recovered stolen goods worth more than 11 million in various operations conducted in districts Swat, Buner, Shangla, Dir Lower and Upper, Bajaur, Chitral Lower and Uppers.

The police recovered 12 MG guns, 10 rifles, 55 short guns, 448 pistols, 15,285 cartridges, 131 magazines, 10 daggers, eight hand grenades, about 11 kg of ammunition, seven dynamite, 222 safety fuses, nine locally manufactured bombs, 24 detonators, three mortar shells, 18 rocket shells, 141 kilograms of hashish, about seven kilograms of heroin, three kilograms of ice, 12 kilograms of opium, and 352 litres of alcohol.