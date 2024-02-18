Malik Ahmad Asks Govt To Check Elements Spreading Hatred
Muhammad Irfan Published February 18, 2024 | 06:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz leader Malik Ahmad Khan on Sunday alleged that activists of a party were inciting hate on the pattern of May 9 incident, which was a black day in the country's history.
Addressing a press conference at PML-N secretariat here, he requested the caretaker government to preempt the situation and stop elements which were spreading hatred.
He said that if the Rawalpindi commissioner had an evidence in support of his allegations, he would have produced that until now.
He claimed that the commissioner was a “non-party” to the electoral process.
PML-N leader Attaullah Tarar said that social media was used for developing fake narrative, adding that the PTI backed candidates should accept their defeat. The PML-N had accepted its defeat with dignity and Khawaja Saad Rafique congratulated Latif Khosa on his victory in elections, he added.
Azma Bukhari also spoke on the occasion.
Recent Stories
PSL 9: Quetta Gladiators defeat Peshawar Zalmi by 16 runs
PSL 2024 Match 02 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 February 2024
Literary Extravaganza: A Fusion of Words, Ideas for Sustainable Future
Long winter for Morocco quake survivors
Husband killed wife in Firozka
Outlaw held, 2 police officials suspended in abduction case
Saudi Arabia launches AI robot to enhance pilgrim experience for Hajj and Umrah
PML-N, PPP committee to meet Monday for final decisions
PSL-9: Karachi Kings captain keeps high hopes with new players
DSP Wakil Khan shot dead in Dargai
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Political stability vital for economic stability: Kh Asif9 minutes ago
-
Kabaddi tournament from Feb 2510 minutes ago
-
Farmers advised for timely plantation of rose plants10 minutes ago
-
Mushahid in Moscow hopes Pakistan can join BRICS with Russian support20 minutes ago
-
Youth commits suicide after killing bride40 minutes ago
-
Welfare Work: 10 Homes established for 100 orphan kids60 minutes ago
-
CM chairs cabinet meeting, reviews PSL-9 security plan1 hour ago
-
Gala dinner hosted to celebrate Pak-China friendship, bilateral relations with Turkey1 hour ago
-
CM offers condolences1 hour ago
-
Man electrocuted to death in Qalandarabad1 hour ago
-
Seminar on 'Outcome Based Education' held at PU1 hour ago
-
Dera police repulse terrorist attack on police station1 hour ago