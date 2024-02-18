Malik Ahmad asks govt to check elements spreading hatred

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz leader Malik Ahmad Khan on Sunday alleged that activists of a party were inciting hate on the pattern of May 9 incident, which was a black day in the country's history.

Addressing a press conference at PML-N secretariat here, he requested the caretaker government to preempt the situation and stop elements which were spreading hatred.

He said that if the Rawalpindi commissioner had an evidence in support of his allegations, he would have produced that until now.

He claimed that the commissioner was a “non-party” to the electoral process.

PML-N leader Attaullah Tarar said that social media was used for developing fake narrative, adding that the PTI backed candidates should accept their defeat. The PML-N had accepted its defeat with dignity and Khawaja Saad Rafique congratulated Latif Khosa on his victory in elections, he added.

Azma Bukhari also spoke on the occasion.