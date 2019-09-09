Man Allegedly Tortured
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 09th September 2019 | 12:00 AM
MULTAN, Sept 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2019 ) ::A man was allegedly subjected to severe torture at Mauza Dhallo, in Mailsi, here on Sunday.
According to sources, a man identified as Allah Dittah was allegedly tortured by some landlords namely, Jamshaid, Shahid and Jehangir.
According to police, the alleged outlaws chopped off nose of Allah Dittah over a business dispute.
Police were conducting raids to arrest the alleged outlaws.