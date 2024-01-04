Open Menu

Man Arrested For Blackmailing A Married Woman

Sumaira FH Published January 04, 2024 | 07:09 PM

Man arrested for blackmailing a married woman

The Wah Cantonment Police on Thursday arrested a man on charges of abusing and blackmailing a woman

Wah Cantt, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) The Wah Cantonment Police on Thursday arrested a man on charges of abusing and blackmailing a woman.

According to details, the woman reported to police her neighbour Shahid abused her besides kept blackmailing her through the videos he made of her.

Police registered a case, launched a haunt and arrested the nominated accused.

APP/ajq/378

Related Topics

Police Man Wah Cantonment Women

Recent Stories

Efforts being made to make features of country's t ..

Efforts being made to make features of country's tourism application: Wasi Ahmad

4 minutes ago
 China expresses deep condolences over death of Sar ..

China expresses deep condolences over death of Sartaj Aziz

4 minutes ago
 PML-N to make clean sweep in next elections: Lehri

PML-N to make clean sweep in next elections: Lehri

4 minutes ago
 TotalEnergies to review land buyouts in contested ..

TotalEnergies to review land buyouts in contested Africa projects

4 minutes ago
 Global Health Security Summit to prepare epidemics ..

Global Health Security Summit to prepare epidemics control strategy: Dr Nadeem

4 minutes ago
 Shaheed Z.A Bhutto 96th birth anniversary will be ..

Shaheed Z.A Bhutto 96th birth anniversary will be celebrates

4 minutes ago
Strikes shut doors at world-famous French monument ..

Strikes shut doors at world-famous French monuments

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan to always champion Jammu & Kashmir cause: ..

Pakistan to always champion Jammu & Kashmir cause: Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq ..

4 minutes ago
 The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) takes ac ..

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) takes action against election code vio ..

45 minutes ago
 Court defers indictment against PTI founder, Bushr ..

Court defers indictment against PTI founder, Bushra Bibi in Toshakhana case

47 minutes ago
 Irregularities' allegations in FCPS seats to be in ..

Irregularities' allegations in FCPS seats to be investigated: ED PIMS

47 minutes ago
 NTL and NRTC forge partnership for indigenous biom ..

NTL and NRTC forge partnership for indigenous biometric technology development

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan