Man arrested for blackmailing a married woman

Wah Cantt, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) The Wah Cantonment Police on Thursday arrested a man on charges of abusing and blackmailing a woman.

According to details, the woman reported to police her neighbour Shahid abused her besides kept blackmailing her through the videos he made of her.

Police registered a case, launched a haunt and arrested the nominated accused.

