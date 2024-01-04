Man Arrested For Blackmailing A Married Woman
Sumaira FH Published January 04, 2024 | 07:09 PM
Wah Cantt, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) The Wah Cantonment Police on Thursday arrested a man on charges of abusing and blackmailing a woman.
According to details, the woman reported to police her neighbour Shahid abused her besides kept blackmailing her through the videos he made of her.
Police registered a case, launched a haunt and arrested the nominated accused.
