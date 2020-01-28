Man awarded 10-year jail term in rape case in Lahore

A special court on Tuesday handed down 10-year jail term to the culprit in a rape case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) :A special court on Tuesday handed down 10-year jail term to the culprit in a rape case.

The court also imposed Rs 300,000 fine on the convict, Waheed Tariq Butt. He would undergo six months additional imprisonment in case of non-payment of the fine, the court ordered.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Chaudhry Rehmat Ali, presiding officer of the special court dealing with gender-based violence cases, conducted the trial proceedings and announced the verdict after hearing arguments of parties and recording statements of the witnesses.

According to the prosecution, Waheed Tariq had molested a 17-year girl in limits of Mughalpura police station.