Man Awarded 10-year Jail Term In Rape Case In Lahore
Muhammad Irfan 39 seconds ago Tue 28th January 2020 | 07:45 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) :A special court on Tuesday handed down 10-year jail term to the culprit in a rape case.
The court also imposed Rs 300,000 fine on the convict, Waheed Tariq Butt. He would undergo six months additional imprisonment in case of non-payment of the fine, the court ordered.
Additional District and Sessions Judge Chaudhry Rehmat Ali, presiding officer of the special court dealing with gender-based violence cases, conducted the trial proceedings and announced the verdict after hearing arguments of parties and recording statements of the witnesses.
According to the prosecution, Waheed Tariq had molested a 17-year girl in limits of Mughalpura police station.