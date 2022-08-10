UrduPoint.com

Man Commits Suicide After Killing Two Daughters

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 10, 2022 | 02:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :A man allegedly killed his two daughters and then committed suicide here near Khadija Memorial Hospital, Chibban road on Wednesday.

According to Rescue 1122,Attiqu-ur-Rehman (50) r/o street 15 Mahmoodabad was depressed over monetary issues.On the day of incident, he slaughtered his two daughters with sharp edged weapon,killing them on the spot.Later, the accused hanged himself and committed suicide.

They victims were identified as Alishba (17) and Zainab (11).

The bodies were shifted to mortuary for postmortem,said police.

On getting information,the police reached the site and collected forensic evidence from the crime scene.

Station House Officer (SHO) Hamad Yousuf told APP that Attique was jobless for last one and half year and he was residing in rented home. A sum of Rs 146,000 as rent of home was due against him and landlord was pressing hard for payment of rent.

