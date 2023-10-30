Open Menu

Man Dies After Being Electrocuted In Pindi Gheb

Umer Jamshaid Published October 30, 2023 | 09:26 PM

Man dies after being electrocuted in Pindi Gheb

A man died of electrocution in village Kunnt in the limits of Pindi Gheb Police Station Attock on Monday

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) A man died of electrocution in village Kunnt in the limits of Pindi Gheb Police Station Attock on Monday.

According to the police sources, in the limits of Pindi Gheb Police Station, a resident of Kunnt village, 25 years old Muhammad Khalid was working on the roof of his under-construction house when he accidentally touched an electric wire passing through the roof, as a result, he got electrocuted.

He was taken to Tehsil headquarters hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police registered a case and launched further investigation.

APP/Nsi/378

Related Topics

Dead Police Police Station Died Man Attock Pindi Gheb

Recent Stories

Inzamam resigns as chairman men's selection commit ..

Inzamam resigns as chairman men's selection committee

3 minutes ago
 Two suspects held in injured condition in separate ..

Two suspects held in injured condition in separate encounters

1 minute ago
 Three talking points from Mexican Grand Prix

Three talking points from Mexican Grand Prix

1 minute ago
 ABAD urges SSP to operationalize new emergency pol ..

ABAD urges SSP to operationalize new emergency police center

1 minute ago
 DC urges religious scholars, property dealers to h ..

DC urges religious scholars, property dealers to help in repatriation of illegal ..

19 minutes ago
 LESCO detects power theft at plastic factory, rest ..

LESCO detects power theft at plastic factory, restaurant

19 minutes ago
In Mexico, Hurricane Otis death toll climbs to 48

In Mexico, Hurricane Otis death toll climbs to 48

19 minutes ago
 LHC seeks more arguments on petitions about sugar ..

LHC seeks more arguments on petitions about sugar pricing

33 minutes ago
 Consultative Industry Group discusses role of expe ..

Consultative Industry Group discusses role of experts in restructuring strugglin ..

43 minutes ago
 Pre-COP 28: Fight against climate change demands c ..

Pre-COP 28: Fight against climate change demands collective efforts

43 minutes ago
 92nd Urs of Hazrat Syed Saman Shah Sarkar continuo ..

92nd Urs of Hazrat Syed Saman Shah Sarkar continuous

43 minutes ago
 CEC, CM Punjab jointly chair meeting about electio ..

CEC, CM Punjab jointly chair meeting about election

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan