Man dies after being electrocuted in Pindi Gheb

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) A man died of electrocution in village Kunnt in the limits of Pindi Gheb Police Station Attock on Monday.

According to the police sources, in the limits of Pindi Gheb Police Station, a resident of Kunnt village, 25 years old Muhammad Khalid was working on the roof of his under-construction house when he accidentally touched an electric wire passing through the roof, as a result, he got electrocuted.

He was taken to Tehsil headquarters hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police registered a case and launched further investigation.

