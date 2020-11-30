Man Dies In Quetta Bike-vehicle Collision
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 10:19 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :A Man died in a collision between a motorbike and a vehicle at Western Bypass area of Quetta on Monday.
According to police sources, the victim was on way to home on a motorcycle when a speedy vehicle hit him.
As a result, he died on the spot after receiving serious injuries.
The victim was rushed to Bolan Medical Complex (BMC) Hospital where he was identified as 22-year-old Akhtar Muhammad.
The body was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities. Police have registered a case.