Man dies in Quetta bike-vehicle collision

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :A Man died in a collision between a motorbike and a vehicle at Western Bypass area of Quetta on Monday.

According to police sources, the victim was on way to home on a motorcycle when a speedy vehicle hit him.

As a result, he died on the spot after receiving serious injuries.

The victim was rushed to Bolan Medical Complex (BMC) Hospital where he was identified as 22-year-old Akhtar Muhammad.

The body was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities. Police have registered a case.