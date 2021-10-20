Man dies in road accident in khanewal

(@FahadShabbir)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :A man was crushed to death while another sustained injuries in a collision between car and mini truck near Noreen Nishat overhead bridge on Wednesday in city police station limits.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, a 38 years old person namely Majeed was heading to Faislabad from Bahawalpur riding on car when a speeding mini truck hit the car near Noreen Nishar overhead bridge.

Resultantly Majeed died on the spot while another person Asad khan sustained serious injuries.

Rescuers team rushed to the spot and shifted the body and injured to District headquarter hospital (DHQ).

City police started investigation into the incident.