Man Electrocuted

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 21, 2025 | 01:50 PM

Man electrocuted

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) A man died of electrocution in a nearby locality here on Thursday.

According to rescue officials, the incident took place at Pul Aroka

locality where Shahnawaz (39), died of electric shock after he

contacted bare wire of a pedestal fan at his home.

The body has been handed over to the family after completing

legal formalities.

