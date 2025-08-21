Man electrocuted

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) A man died of electrocution in a nearby locality here on Thursday.

According to rescue officials, the incident took place at Pul Aroka

locality where Shahnawaz (39), died of electric shock after he

contacted bare wire of a pedestal fan at his home.

The body has been handed over to the family after completing

legal formalities.