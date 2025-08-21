Man Electrocuted
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 21, 2025 | 01:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) A man died of electrocution in a nearby locality here on Thursday.
According to rescue officials, the incident took place at Pul Aroka
locality where Shahnawaz (39), died of electric shock after he
contacted bare wire of a pedestal fan at his home.
The body has been handed over to the family after completing
legal formalities.
