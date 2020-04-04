Man electrocuted in Chiniot

A man was electrocuted to death while a minor sustained injuries after they accidentally touched a high voltage wire here near Chinioti road of Multani Chowk, Police sources reported on Saturday

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ) :A man was electrocuted to death while a minor sustained injuries after they accidentally touched a high voltage wire here near Chinioti road of Multani Chowk, Police sources reported on Saturday.

According to details, a middle aged man was trying to rescue a child from a high voltage wire passing through a house.

As a result, the ill-fated person identified as Ghulam Dastagir (46), s/o Muhammad Bakhsh, received severe electric shocks and died on the spot while the child sustained injuries. The locals and police rushed to the site and shifted the child to district headquarter hospital.