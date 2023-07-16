Open Menu

Man Held For Hurling Threats To Kill To Staff Of Blind School

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 16, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Man held for hurling threats to kill to staff of blind school

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2023 ) :Police have arrested a man for hurling threats to kill the staff of a blind School in the jurisdiction of Bani police station here on Sunday.

According to a police spokesman, Qalib Farman filed an application with the Bani Police station and took the stance that Faisal Rehman who entered the blind school to find his missing cat along with his accomplices and tortured the staff and threatened to kill them.

Bani police immediately registered a case and arrested the accused Faisal Rehman.

SP Rawal Faisal Saleem said that other accomplices of the accused will also be arrested.

The arrested accused will be brought to justice with solid evidence, he added.

He said that it is the prime duty of the police to protect the lives and properties of people.

