Man held for mocking Namaz

Police have arrested an accused for dancing during prayer here on Saturday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2021 ) :Police have arrested an accused for dancing during prayer here on Saturday.

According to police sources, taking action a video viral on social media in which accused Muhammad Asif s/o Muhammad Hanif resident of Kacha Kainjar Head-76 Shah Jamal was performing Namaz while dancing on music beets.

The police arrested the accused and registered the case against him under section 295-A and shifted to unknown place due to security issues.

The accused was a tailor by profession and he confessed that he was attending a wedding ceremony of his friend where he did this for fun only.

The police presented the accused to the area magistrate and the court send him to jail on judicial remand.

However, raids were being conducted to arrested other people who were appreciating him when he was making fun of the religious obligation, police sources added.