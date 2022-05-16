Man held for torturing wife

The police on Monday arrested a man over a charge of torturing his wife and setting her on fire by sprinkling kerosene oil after a quarrel here in the jurisidction of Murree police station, informed police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022 ) :The police on Monday arrested a man over a charge of torturing his wife and setting her on fire by sprinkling kerosene oil after a quarrel here in the jurisidction of Murree police station, informed police spokesman.

On the request of the victim woman, Murree police have registered a case under the section of attempted murder.

The accused was identified as Jawad Ahmed who was involved in setting his wife on fire over domestic dispute.

Police official said that the medical process of the victim was going on and investigation was in progress.

SP Kohsar appreciated Murree police team for arresting ruthless husband and said "Violence against women is intolerable." He said the strict action must be taken against such criminals who were involved in torturing children and women.

He made it clear that it was prime duty of police to protect the lives and properties of people.