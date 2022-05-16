UrduPoint.com

Man Held For Torturing Wife

Muhammad Irfan Published May 16, 2022 | 08:43 PM

Man held for torturing wife

The police on Monday arrested a man over a charge of torturing his wife and setting her on fire by sprinkling kerosene oil after a quarrel here in the jurisidction of Murree police station, informed police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022 ) :The police on Monday arrested a man over a charge of torturing his wife and setting her on fire by sprinkling kerosene oil after a quarrel here in the jurisidction of Murree police station, informed police spokesman.

On the request of the victim woman, Murree police have registered a case under the section of attempted murder.

The accused was identified as Jawad Ahmed who was involved in setting his wife on fire over domestic dispute.

Police official said that the medical process of the victim was going on and investigation was in progress.

SP Kohsar appreciated Murree police team for arresting ruthless husband and said "Violence against women is intolerable." He said the strict action must be taken against such criminals who were involved in torturing children and women.

He made it clear that it was prime duty of police to protect the lives and properties of people.

Related Topics

Murder Fire Police Police Station Murree Oil Wife Man Progress Criminals Women

Recent Stories

French Labor Minister Elizabeth Borne to Be Appoin ..

French Labor Minister Elizabeth Borne to Be Appointed as New Prime Minister - Re ..

23 seconds ago
 Tanveer visits VVIP block of Jammu Kashmir House; ..

Tanveer visits VVIP block of Jammu Kashmir House; dismays over substandard const ..

26 seconds ago
 Putin warns Finland, Sweden over NATO as Ukraine b ..

Putin warns Finland, Sweden over NATO as Ukraine braces for eastern assault

28 seconds ago
 Govt to address all possible issues related to AJK ..

Govt to address all possible issues related to AJK: Kaira

29 seconds ago
 N. Korea's Kim slams officials over pandemic respo ..

N. Korea's Kim slams officials over pandemic response, deploys army

3 minutes ago
 Macron Accepts Prime Minister's Resignation - Elys ..

Macron Accepts Prime Minister's Resignation - Elysee Palace

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.