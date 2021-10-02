Man injured his ex-wife on adultery accusation

A man stabbed and critically injured his ex-wife on suspicion of adultery in tehsil Alipur, police sources said Saturday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :A man stabbed and critically injured his ex-wife on suspicion of adultery in tehsil Alipur, police sources said Saturday.

The attacker identified as ex-husband Abdul Qadir was arrested, while the victim named Salma Bibi was shifted to THQ hospital where she was stated to be in critical of her life.

As per detail, Abdul Qadir broke into house of his former wife and attacked her with a sharp weapon. Upon her hue and cry, the family members came up to rescue the woman and held the alleged attacker.

Police said that after receiving information about the incident, they took immediate action and arrested the accused at the house located at Fateh Pur road..

Accused Abdul Qadir had divorced his wife about two years ago, police added.